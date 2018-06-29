Ex-insurance claims rep in Iowa sentenced for fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a former insurance claims representative in West Des Moines, Iowa, has been sentenced to two years' probation in a fraud case.

The Iowa Insurance Division said Thursday that Cora Harrington pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree fraudulent practices, a felony. Besides probation, she was also ordered to pay restitution.

An investigation begun in 2017 concluded that Harrington submitted false information in support of insurance claims and altered insurance company records to generate payments for her own benefit.

Investigators say she altered the names of parties involved in insurance claims and created payments under those fictitious names. Checks totaling more than $4,000 were generated and deposited into bank accounts belonging to Harrington.