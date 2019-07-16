Ex-dairy princess convicted of homicide to be released
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - A former Wisconsin dairy princess convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend's fiancee in a case featured in a made-for-TV movie is about to be released from prison.
The Wisconsin Parole Commission has granted release for Lori Esker, who is now 50. WSAW-TV reports Esker will be released Tuesday from a correctional facility in Racine County.
Esker was convicted in 1990 of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Lisa Cihaski. The 21-year-old woman was strangled with a belt in a car in a Rib Mountain motel parking lot in 1989.
Cihaski was engaged to Esker's former boyfriend. Witnesses testified the Marathon County dairy princess was obsessive and still wanted a relationship with the man.
The case was featured in the TV movie "Beauty's Revenge" which aired on NBC and Lifetime.
