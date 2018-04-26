Escaped prison inmate captured in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A woman is back in custody after escaping from the Ellsworth Correctional Facility last week.
Green Bay police say 36-year-old Christine Abel was arrested in an apartment Wednesday.
Abel, who is from Green Bay, escaped from the minimum-security facility in Racine County last Thursday and apparently stole a pickup truck near the prison.
WLUK-TV reports the stolen pickup was recovered in Green Bay on Monday.
Police executed a search warrant in Green Bay around noon Wednesday. Investigators had information that Abel could possibly be at the residence. Three people were taken into custody and arrested. Police say information given during those interviews led to Abel's arrest.
Abel has a criminal history of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.
