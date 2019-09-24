Employee attacked at Rudy's Drive-In speaks out

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse police are looking for the man who punched an employee of Rudy's Drive-in as he was going to work early Sunday morning.

Police are calling it an unprovoked attack.

Jim Davenport headed to his maintenance job at Rudy's at about 4 o'clock Sunday morning.

"It's hard to believe. It's the last thing I ever expected," said Davenport.

As he approached the door to the restaurant to unlock it, a younger man can be seen entering surveillance video.

"I didn't notice until he was about 15 feet away from me and he walked up to me and asked me something. I didn't get a very good look at him at all, he walked up to me real fast and then just hit me."

The video shows the man punching Davenport in the face. Before he knew it, he was on the ground and his attacker was running away.

"It was just that quick."

Thankfully for Davenport, a surveillance camera did get a pretty good look at the incident. It's already been shared thousands of times on social media.

"Probably the most important thing is getting this gentleman identified and finding what is going on and why he chose to do such a blatant thing to an innocent person here in the community," said La Crosse Police Sgt. Tom Walsh.

The attacker knocked out two of Davenport's teeth.

"I was bleeding from my mouth. Sore and shocked."

Sgt. Walsh said, "We just have a gentleman who shows up, going to work and gets attacked for absolutely no reason whatsoever."

Davenport works two jobs. He grew up in La Crosse and has worked for Rudy's for 30-plus years. He's still trying to make sense of this whole incident.

"It's hard to believe. Growing up in La Crosse, you never used to see this kind of thing. I just hope they catch him and find out what his problem is."

The person police are looking for is described as a younger college-aged, white man wearing a gray or light blue polo shirt with a stripe across the front, khaki shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at (608) 789-7240. You can also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 784-TIPS.

