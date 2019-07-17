Eau Claire police shut down 2 massage parlors, possible human trafficking

DongMei Greer, Steven Gilbert, Xinhua Xiong

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - Following an investigation, the Eau Claire Police Department shut down two massage parlors for possible human trafficking.

On March 29, 2019, police were notified that employees at Angel Massage, 1219 Menomonie Street, were performing sex acts in exchange for money.

During a month-long investigation, Eau Claire police learned that 223 customers, one of which was female, utilized the business. Detectives interviewed four customers, of which two stated an Angel Massage employee performed a sex act on them at the business in exchange for money.

City of Eau Claire business licensing records show Dongmei Ling Greer as the registered licensee for Angel Massage and for Lucky Massage, 1041 N. Hastings Way.

Search warrants were conducted at both massage parlors and a private residence in the 3200 block of Seymour Road. The investigation determined Greer was responsible for the business' operations as well as directing the activities of the business' employees.

Greer, 55, was arrested for Human Trafficking and Knowingly Keeping a Place of Prostitution. Greer will make her initial appearance in Eau Claire County Court on July 18, 2019.

Two more arrests were made as a result of the investigation.

Steven R. Gilbert, 61, was arrested for Patronizing Prostitutes.

Xinhua Xiong, 62, was arrested for an outstanding St. Croix County warrant. The warrant was for the charge of Prostitution.

Police also learned from the investigation that people associated with the business operations were living at both massage parlors and at the private residence. All three locations were placarded, indicating they were unfit for occupancy.

Eau Claire County Victim Services offered housing assistance to those displaced by the placards.

Agencies assisting the Eau Claire Police Department in the investigation include:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office

Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation

University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire Police Department

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office

Eau Claire City/County Health Department

City of Eau Claire Inspections

Eau Claire Fire Department

Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office

