Eau Claire Police investigating home fire, intruder death

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - Eau Claire Police and Fire Departments responded to a structure fire Saturday, October 19 around 4 a.m.

While responding, officers were made aware of an individual still inside the residence. When police arrived at the scene, they were unable to enter the home due to the amount of smoke. Eau Claire Fire Fighters were able to enter the home, where they located a deceased male.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, the initial call reported an intruder, as well as a fire at the residence. Police said, a tenant observed an intruder in his home and a physical confrontation ensued. The tenant then notified the other occupants of the building of the fire, and they all made it out safely. According to the police report, none of the residence new the deceased individual.

Police identified the deceased intruder as 21-year-old Jaime Thayer-Vega.

The preliminary autopsy report shows the cause of death as smoke inhalation. Further autopsy results are pending.

The investigation is active.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

Assisting the Eau Claire Police Department were the Eau Claire Fire Department, Eau Claire county Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice - State Fire Marshall and the University of Eau Claire Police Department.

