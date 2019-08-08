Eau Claire man sentenced to seven years in federal prison
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - An Eau Claire man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison today for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell.
Manuel Small, 48, pled guilty to the charge on April 17, 2019.
Small was arrested in Eau Claire on July 30, 2018, after officers searched his hotel room and found over 50 grams of methamphetamine packaged for resale.
