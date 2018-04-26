Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years for killing girlfriend

CNN

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A man convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend at a Dubuque home last year has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 26-year-old Fontae Beulow maintained his innocence in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Link at the sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Buelow was found guilty in January of second-degree murder for the March 31, 2017, killing in Peosta. Prosecutors had charged Buelow with first-degree murder, which would have carried a mandatory life sentence.

Prosecutors say Buelow stabbed Link three times in the chest, but he continues to claim that Link assaulted him and then stabbed herself.

Buelow also was found guilty of cocaine possession.

___

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com