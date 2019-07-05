Drunken driver with child in car nearly hits officer
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - A drunken driver with a six-year-old in the car nearly struck a Janesville police officer.
WISC-TV reports that the officer reported nearly being hit at 2:16 a.m. Thursday. The drunken driver made a wide turn, crossed the center line and accelerated. Officers stopped the car and discovered an unrestrained six-year-old in the backseat.
Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and acknowledged having five drinks. She registered a 0.18% blood alcohol content on a breath test. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is 0.08%.
Police say the incident was the driver's fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
___
Information from: WISC-TV, http://www.channel3000.com
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- 44-year-old man found dead in New Lisbon
- Juneau County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Necedah
- Drunken driver with child in car nearly hits officer
- Farmers say wet spring, summer rain pushing back harvest
- Community 4th of July 2019 Fireworks
- Wisconsin to consider lowering workers' comp insurance rates
- Minnesota zoo releases thousands of endangered toads
- Police searching for Madison apartment invaders
- Airport commission tells Uber driver to drop sign
- 2 Minnesota students fight for prescription drug repository