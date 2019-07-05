Crime

Drunken driver with child in car nearly hits officer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - A drunken driver with a six-year-old in the car nearly struck a Janesville police officer.

WISC-TV reports that the officer reported nearly being hit at 2:16 a.m. Thursday. The drunken driver made a wide turn, crossed the center line and accelerated. Officers stopped the car and discovered an unrestrained six-year-old in the backseat.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and acknowledged having five drinks. She registered a 0.18% blood alcohol content on a breath test. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is 0.08%.

Police say the incident was the driver's fourth operating while intoxicated offense.

