Driver shot by police during interstate pursuit
JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say a driver being chased by police in Jefferson County was shot by an officer who avoided being struck by the man's vehicle.
Authorities say they received a report of a stolen vehicle involved in a retail theft in Delafield and located it on Interstate 94 Thursday afternoon. Officers from Johnson Creek and Jefferson County tried to stop the vehicle, then began a pursuit with speeds in excess of 100 mph.
Officials say as the vehicle approached Highway Y, an officer putting down stop sticks shot and wounded the driver and avoided being struck by the vehicle.
Officials say the 46-year-old driver hit a Johnson Creek squad car and was arrested after his vehicle became disabled. A 40-year-old male passenger was also taken into custody.
