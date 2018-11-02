Crime

Des Moines police make arrest in October shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police have announced an arrest in the shooting death last month of a Des Moines man.

Des Moines police said Thursday that 31-year-old Cornelius Davis, of Des Moines, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, robbery and willful injury in the Oct. 4 shooting death of 42-year-old Thurmon Tervale Cole.

Police say the shooting happened on the city's north side, where officers found Cole with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

 

