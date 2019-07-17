Des Moines police investigating 3 deaths as homicides
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of three people found inside a Des Moines residence.
The bodies were found around 11 p.m. Tuesday by officers sent to the Laurel Village apartments complex. The names of the deceased, their relationships and the causes of their deaths have not been released.
Police say the deaths are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been reported.
