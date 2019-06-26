Deputy shoots suspect in Marquette County
MONTELLO, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say a deputy shot and wounded a man who was holding his mother at gunpoint in Marquette County.
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call about 3 p.m. Monday and learned the son was holding a long gun to his mother's head at a residence in the Town of Buffalo. Authorities set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with the man. After negotiations failed deputies entered the house where the suspect pointed the gun at officers and was shot.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His mother was not harmed. The deputy who shot the suspect is from Columbia County and is on administrative leave.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting.
