Deputies investigate 3rd interstate shooting in 2 weeks
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Law enforcement officers are investigating the third shooting along a Milwaukee interstate in less than two weeks.
The latest happened Sunday about 8 p.m. and closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 43 as sheriff's deputies searched for evidence. No injuries were reported.
On Oct. 16, a man told investigators a driver cut him off on I-43 near downtown and when he gestured to the driver, the man fired at his vehicle, striking it twice. The victim was not hurt.
That wasn't the case on Oct. 14, when a 19-year-old driver was shot on I-43 on the city's northside. He was able to exit the interstate and drive to a McDonald's where an ambulance took him to the hospital.
