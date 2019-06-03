Deaths of two in Sauk City investigated
SAUK CITY, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Sauk City.
Officers went to the house Sunday to do a welfare check and found the bodies. Authorities have not disclosed their gender or identity. And there's no word yet on what might have caused their deaths.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office and the county coroner are assisting with the investigation.
