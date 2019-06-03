Crime

Deaths of two in Sauk City investigated

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 07:24 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 07:24 AM CDT

SAUK CITY, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Sauk City.

Officers went to the house Sunday to do a welfare check and found the bodies. Authorities have not disclosed their gender or identity. And there's no word yet on what might have caused their deaths.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office and the county coroner are assisting with the investigation.

 

