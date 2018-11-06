Death of man found in Kandiyohi County field ruled homicide
WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say the death of a man whose body was found in a central Minnesota field is a homicide.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the body of 24-year-old David Medellin Jr. was found on Halloween in a field near Willmar. The cause of the man's death has not been disclosed. But, sheriff's officials say the death was ruled a homicide based on the results of an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
