Death of man found in Kandiyohi County field ruled homicide

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say the death of a man whose body was found in a central Minnesota field is a homicide.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the body of 24-year-old David Medellin Jr. was found on Halloween in a field near Willmar. The cause of the man's death has not been disclosed. But, sheriff's officials say the death was ruled a homicide based on the results of an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.