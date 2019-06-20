Death of man being booked into Richland Co. jail under investigation
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was being booked into the Richland County Jail, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Kevin Flint, of Richland Center, on Wednesday. He was the passenger in a vehicle on Highway H near Highway 56 that was stopped by a deputy. Officials learned that there were drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Flint and the driver were arrested for possession, according to the news release. Both were transported to the Richland County Jail
During the booking process at the jail, Flint suffered a medical reaction and went unconscious. Emergency medical services responded to the jail and transported Flint to Richland Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
An outside agency is investigating the death.
