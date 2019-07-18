De Pere deaths ruled a murder-suicide

DE PERE, Wis. (AP) - Police say a woman fatally shot her husband before turning the gun on herself over the weekend at their De Pere home.

According to reports, authorities have identified the bodies found Sunday night as those of 64-year-old Sharon Linzmeier and 65-year-old Gerald Linzmeier. Officers say they discovered the couple in their bedroom after family members called police and asked them to check on their welfare.

Investigators say both had gunshot wounds from a small-caliber handgun, which was found at the scene. Police have ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

