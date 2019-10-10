Couple found fatally shot near Appleton identified
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) - Police say the couple found dead in a home near Appleton were fatally shot.
WLUK-TV reports the bodies of 40-year-old Koua Xiong and 36-year-old Se Chang-Xiong were found in a locked bedroom at the Town of Grand Chute home Monday. A gun was found at the scene.
Grand Chute police spokesman Travis Waas says the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide. Waas says the reason for the fatal shooting is not clear.
Officer discovered the bodies about 6 a.m. after they were called to do a welfare check.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Former Vernon County Human Services Director facing misconduct charges
- Rochester mother allegedly attempted to kill her 5 children, herself
- Ontario Police Chief, Officer facing charges after crash
- Minnesota law enforcement agencies report less seat belt, child seat violations during campaign
- Couple found fatally shot near Appleton identified
- Officials link many sudden baby deaths to unsafe sleeping
- Canned vegetable donations needed for WAFER in La Crosse
- Local First Responders honored in Madison
- Leadercast La Crosse donates $7500 to Adult & Teen Challenge
- Blackhawk Park closes due to high water