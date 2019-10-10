Crime

Couple found fatally shot near Appleton identified

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 07:47 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:21 AM CDT

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) - Police say the couple found dead in a home near Appleton were fatally shot.

WLUK-TV reports the bodies of 40-year-old Koua Xiong and 36-year-old Se Chang-Xiong were found in a locked bedroom at the Town of Grand Chute home Monday. A gun was found at the scene.

Grand Chute police spokesman Travis Waas says the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide. Waas says the reason for the fatal shooting is not clear.

Officer discovered the bodies about 6 a.m. after they were called to do a welfare check.

