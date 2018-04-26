Crime

Council Bluffs man charged in toddler's death last week

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 09:32 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 09:32 PM CDT

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Police in western Iowa have arrested a man and charged him in the death of a toddler.

Police say officers and fire personnel were sent to a Council Bluffs apartment last week for an unresponsive child. The child, a 16-month-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 22-year-old Javon Jennings, of Council Bluffs, charging him one count of child endangerment causing serious injury. Police say Jennings was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bond.

Police say Jennings was the sole caretaker of the girl when she was fatally injured. Her injuries included a broken left leg. The cause of the girl's death remains under investigation, and detectives are awaiting final autopsy results.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars