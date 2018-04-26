Council Bluffs man charged in toddler's death last week

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Police in western Iowa have arrested a man and charged him in the death of a toddler.

Police say officers and fire personnel were sent to a Council Bluffs apartment last week for an unresponsive child. The child, a 16-month-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 22-year-old Javon Jennings, of Council Bluffs, charging him one count of child endangerment causing serious injury. Police say Jennings was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bond.

Police say Jennings was the sole caretaker of the girl when she was fatally injured. Her injuries included a broken left leg. The cause of the girl's death remains under investigation, and detectives are awaiting final autopsy results.