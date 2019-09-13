Chippewa Falls woman arrested following murder-for-hire investigation
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Chippewa Falls woman is in jail following a murder for hire investigation.
Melanie S. Schrader, 47, of Chippewa Falls, was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning.
Law enforcement learned that Schrader wanted to have a male acquaintance killed, and, after speaking with her, a meeting was arranged. During the meeting, Schrader provided money, an address, and a photograph of the person she wanted to be killed.
Assisting in the investigation were the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, and Chippewa Falls Police Department.
