Caretaker charged with sexual abuse of 2 clients

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Mason City caretaker is accused of sexually assaulting two of his clients.

Cerro Gordo County Court records say 19-year-old Wasfie Alshara is charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse. He remained in jail Thursday morning. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records say Alshara raped one of his clients on Nov. 21 and sexually assaulted the other in a group home on June 8.

The records also say Alshara worked for an unidentified company that provides caretaking services.