Caretaker charged with sexual abuse of 2 clients
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Mason City caretaker is accused of sexually assaulting two of his clients.
Cerro Gordo County Court records say 19-year-old Wasfie Alshara is charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse. He remained in jail Thursday morning. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
The records say Alshara raped one of his clients on Nov. 21 and sexually assaulted the other in a group home on June 8.
The records also say Alshara worked for an unidentified company that provides caretaking services.
Latest News
- Wettstein's closing after 67 years in La Crosse
- Gundersen Sparta Clinic honored with 'green' award
- Foxconn reaches agreement to open Green Bay office
- Driver shot by police during interstate pursuit
- Lawsuit alleges Hormel, other companies inflated pork prices
- Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay
- Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to contaminated canal water
- US sets pig record with 73.5 million animals, led by Iowa
- AG defends decision not to sue opioid makers
- Minnesota could run out of funds to fix DMV system