California teacher charged in sex assault previously fired

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) - A 59-year-old high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting a girl starting at age 16 was previously deemed "dangerous for the children in his custody" by a Wisconsin school district.

Hector Vazquez, a Spanish teacher at Westmoor High School in Daly City, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sodomy with a minor and digital penetration with a foreign object.

The California school district hired him in 2011. But The Mercury News of San Jose reported Thursday that a Madison, Wisconsin school district fired Vazquez in 2006 after parents filed a sexual harassment complaint and a police investigation found he was a liability.

The newspaper said a Google search quickly found two articles about allegations against Vazquez.

An attorney representing Vazquez could not immediately be located.

