California teacher charged in sex assault previously fired
Former teacher in Madison, Wisconsin
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) - A 59-year-old high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting a girl starting at age 16 was previously deemed "dangerous for the children in his custody" by a Wisconsin school district.
Hector Vazquez, a Spanish teacher at Westmoor High School in Daly City, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sodomy with a minor and digital penetration with a foreign object.
The California school district hired him in 2011. But The Mercury News of San Jose reported Thursday that a Madison, Wisconsin school district fired Vazquez in 2006 after parents filed a sexual harassment complaint and a police investigation found he was a liability.
The newspaper said a Google search quickly found two articles about allegations against Vazquez.
An attorney representing Vazquez could not immediately be located.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Prairie du Chien Emergency Sirens Silent as Storm Approached
- High river may keep boats off water for Memorial Day Weekend
- UWL's Schreier jumps for gold at outdoor championships
- 97th Annual Memorial Day observance held at La Crosse Central
- Child who survived mall plunge undergoing further procedures
- Jake Patterson receives maximum sentence for murder, kidnapping
- POLICE: Victim refused treatment in shots fired incident on city's south side
- Horse and Pony Pull is show of strength for Village of Ontario
- Runners take in scenic Barre Mills area while helping it thrive
- Adults between 30 and 60 should ask doctor about measles booster