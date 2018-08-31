Black River Falls man arrested for 14th OWI
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Black River Falls man is under arrest for his fourteenth OWI offense.
On August 29, Black River Falls police attempted to stop a vehicle for a suspended registration. The driver failed to stop for the officer's lights and sirens, and continued to drive at a speed lower than the posted speed limit.
Police followed the car as it turned into a driveway in the Township of Brockway. The driver of the vehicle, Herman Decorah, 64, of Black River Falls, told the officer that he lived at the residence. Decorah denied hearing the siren or seeing the police lights from the squad car behind him.
The officer could smell alcohol and observed other indications that Decorah was under the influence of alcohol.
Decorah refused to complete a field sobriety test and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 14th offense.
