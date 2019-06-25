Authorities release name of Creston shooting victim

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot in southern Iowa's Union County.

Authorities say 44-year-old Christy Hribal died after being shot Wednesday at a home in Creston. Police say she was a visitor at the home.

A man arrested at the scene, 37-year-old Charles Keeton, of Creston, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Adam DeCamp, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, has declined to comment on whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

