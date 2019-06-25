Authorities release name of Creston shooting victim
CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot in southern Iowa's Union County.
Authorities say 44-year-old Christy Hribal died after being shot Wednesday at a home in Creston. Police say she was a visitor at the home.
A man arrested at the scene, 37-year-old Charles Keeton, of Creston, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.
Adam DeCamp, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, has declined to comment on whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Industrialized hemp CBD products growing popularity: Government regulation remains unclear
- Man accused of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a child released on signature bond
- La Crosse Assistant Police Chief says bond system is broken
- Child missing in Wisconsin River found Monday, sheriff says
- Juvenile peregrine falcon found hopping in La Crosse alley
- Florida man on trial in wife's 1979 killing in Wisconsin
- Reward in fatal shooting of Racine officer pases $75,000
- PDC scores early, defeats Stoddard Legion 5-1
- Cranberry farmers seeing positive prices after setting aside crops in 2018
- Water Quality Reports mailed to city of La Crosse water customers