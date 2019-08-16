Authorities: Money lab for making counterfeit cash found
CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say they've found a home lab being used to make counterfeit cash in northeast Iowa.
Fayette County deputies serving a search warrant at a Clermont residence say they found computers, printers, special paper and thousands of counterfeit bills in denominations of $5, $10, $20 and $50. They say they also found drug paraphernalia and prepaid credit cards.
Records say 33-year-old Jason Massman lives at the home and has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, falsifying public documents and with other crimes. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
The sheriff's office says counterfeit cash has shown up recently in several Fayette County communities.
