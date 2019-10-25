Authorities investigating Crawford County shooting

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Crawford County authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Eastman Township.

Dispatch received a 911 call early Friday morning from a woman stating that a man driving the car she was in was shot in the back of the head as they were leaving a rural residence.

The caller said that the back window of the truck was blown out from the bullet, and she was unsure of their location. Dispatch located the caller by using her cell phone coordinates.

The woman told police that she and the victim had given a man they met at a local tavern, a ride to a cabin he was staying at. The man had told them that he was celebrating his birthday and had too much alcohol to drive. They all continued to celebrate inside an RV camper for about 45 minutes when the woman and the victim decided to leave. As they were driving away from the RV, someone shot into the truck through the back window, striking the driver in the back of the head.

The male victim, a 47-year-old from Monticello, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition. The woman, a 40-year-old from Soldiers Grove, was not injured. The Sheriff's Department took a 47-year-old man from Rosco, Illinois into custody with the assistance of the La Crosse County Tactical Team's BearCat.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting with the investigation.

The Eastman First Responders and Fire Department, Tri-State EMS and the Prairie du Chien Police Department assisted at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.