Authorities crack down on Milwaukee drug ring; 15 charged
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities in Milwaukee have cracked down on an alleged drug-trafficking ring.
Law officers executed arrest and search warrants Tuesday at multiple locations in Milwaukee. The operation coincided with the unsealing of an indictment charging 15 defendants with conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine.
Certain defendants also were charged with possessing firearms to further a conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms by a felon, and conspiracy to commit robberies of others who possessed drugs.
Federal, state and local law officers were involved in the crackdown.
Authorities say the operation is the culmination of a multi-year investigation that has netted significant amounts of heroin and cocaine, and at least 15 firearms.
Prosecutors say the conspiracy was connected to multiple shootings in the Milwaukee area.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Musicians are raising their mics to help the Salvation Army and Community Theatre
- Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club volunteer time to remove graffiti
- La Crosse positioned as fifth Wisconsin city to pledge 100% renewable energy
- Aggressive scammers draw warning from La Crosse Police
- Man dies in Houston County motorcycle crash
Latest News
- Tactical team makes high-risk arrest in Tomah
- Local kids are graffiti "busting" with the La Crosse Police Department
- Authorities crack down on Milwaukee drug ring; 15 charged
- Jake Patterson moved to new prison facility for safety reasons
- Better Together hopes to teach trauma-related care method to public
- Northside Elementary joins Hamilton Early Learning Center in year-round calendar
- Winona man who went missing while boating identified
- Jurors deliberate in case of boy accused of attempted murder
- Ex-officer who fatally shot 911 caller appeals convictions
- Report: Slick plastic sheeting led to flood barrier failure