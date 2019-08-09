Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A flight attendant on a Chicago-to-South Bend flight has been charged with public intoxication.
Forty-nine-year-old Julianne March of Waukesha, Wisconsin, faces an Aug. 29 initial hearing after being charged Thursday.
Court documents say March was part of an Air Wisconsin crew working an Aug. 2 United Express flight when passengers became "scared for their lives" due to her apparent medical condition after departing Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
When the plane landed in South Bend, officers removed March from the plane. Court documents say she smelled of alcohol and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20%.
The South Bend Tribune reports Air Wisconsin Airlines says that it's "fully cooperating with the local authorities."
Online court records don't list an attorney who could speak on March's behalf.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1
- Health officials confirm new cases of vaping damage
- La Crosse fire crews put out fire at Valley View Mall
- Appeals court rejects Koula's request for new trial
- Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication
- DNR discovers frac sand spill from anonymous complaint, not the facility
- Caledonia organic vegetable business loses 500 acres of pea crops from heavy rain
- Ashley for the Arts underway in Arcadia
- Minneapolis bans new drive-through windows
- First cruise ship to dock this summer arrives in La Crosse