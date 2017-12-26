Armed robbery in Independence

Channel3000.com file photo

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WKBT) - Independence police are asking for the public's help regarding an armed robbery over the weekend.

According to a press release, the police department was notified Saturday night (December 23) about the armed robbery at the Indee Mini Mart in Independence. The clerk said a man came into the store and showed a handgun. The press release does not state how much money, if any, was taken.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5'7" to 5'8" tall. He was wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side, a black top, a hood or stocking cap, as well as a Halloween mask with a whisker-type pattern on it. The gun is described as being gold and silver.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Independence Police Department at (715) 985-3055.