Appeals court rejects Koula's request for new trial

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - A circuit court's ruling has been affirmed following a motion for post conviction relief by a West Salem man convicted of murdering his parents.

The motion is similar to an appeal.

The Court of Appeals filed the decision this morning in the motion filed by Eric Koula.

Koula had said that his legal representation was ineffective.

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals found that the La Crosse Circuit Court properly denied Koula's motion *without* a hearing.

Eric Koula 8-8-19

Koula says another relative had a financial motive and is unaccounted for during the time authorities believe Dennis and Merna Koula were killed.

Prosecutors argued Eric Koula was a day trader who was in financial trouble and shot his parents in their Barre Mills home in 2010 in order to get an inheritance.

A local attorney not affiliated with the case says this latest motion is different than previous ones Koula has filed.

"So it's in the appellate court, but it's a whole different process than the appeal he has already gone through that went to the court of appeals and then the supreme court," said Attorney Cheryl Gill.

Koula is serving two life sentences for the killings.

