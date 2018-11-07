Apologizing for cover-up, diocese vows to ID accused priests
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Roman Catholic diocese is apologizing for covering up an Iowa priest's sexual abuse of boys for decades and is promising to identify all priests who have faced credible allegations.
The actions by the Diocese of Sioux City come in response to an investigation by The Associated Press that broke the church's 32-year silence on serial abuse by the Rev. Jerome Coyle.
In a statement Tuesday, the diocese said more disclosures of misconduct may be forthcoming. It urged victims to come forward, vowing to use the information to publish a list of credibly accused priests - a step the diocese had resisted.
Coyle admitted in 1986 to having sexually abused 50 boys over a 20-year period. The diocese now says it should have notified parishes and asked victims to come forward back then.
The diocese says it also should have notified the public this summer when Coyle was placed at a retirement home near a school.
