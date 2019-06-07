AMBER ALERT: Police looking for missing children ages 1, 3

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Cottage Grove children following an assault on their mother.

According to the Cottage Grove Police Department, on June 7 at approximately 6:34 a.m., Jeffrey Lo, 24, assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene with their children in the mother's van. The vehicle is a tan 2004 Toyota Sienna MN license plate 708XEM.

Lo is described as an Asian male, five foot, five inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes.

The missing children are Asian girls ages one and three.

