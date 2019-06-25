Alcohol suspected in Minnesota crash that injured 5

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash that injured five people near Pelican Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck failed to yield the right-of-way at Highway 59 at about 9 p.m. Sunday when it pulled in front of an SUV and collided with it.

KFGO-AM reports Four people in the SUV suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes. The pickup's driver was taken to a hospital in Fergus Falls but was not seriously injured.

Authorities have not said whether the pickup driver will face charges.

