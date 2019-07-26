5-year-old girl hurt in Milwaukee road rage shooting
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 5-year-old girl was shot and wounded in an apparent case of road rage, the second such case in less than two weeks.
The Milwaukee girl was grazed in the leg Thursday morning by a bullet when someone fired into the car in which she and her father were traveling on the city's north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports the bullets came through the back of the car, where the girl was sitting. She was the only passenger in the car her father was driving.
Detectives are pursuing leads.
The shooting happened a couple of blocks from a road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris on July 13. A Milwaukee man, 39-year-old Antonio Bratcher, is charged in that shooting and pleaded not guilty Thursday.
___
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Authorities find body of missing boater in Lake Pepin
- Thousands of Wisconsinites remain without power following storms, tornadoes
- How Time Flies reunites WWII veteran with bomber he flew
- Relay for Life event takes fresh approach with fresh air
- Inaugural Lazy Man Triathlon had darts, pool and bean bag tossing
Latest News
- Gun fired during fight in downtown area, authorities seeking information
- La Farge kayaker rescued after being stranded on riverbank for hours
- Veteran raising awareness for suicide by riding more than 1,700 miles
- Driving, groping laws go into effect this week in Minnesota
- Art Fair on the Green brings creative competitors to La Crosse
- Mayor's proclamation gives La Crosse's Irish community reason celebrate
- Caledonia Post 191 punches ticket to state tournament
- New addition to Ridge History Park helps Bangor area remember its past
- Father accidentally runs over, kills son on Wisconsin farm
- Relay for Life event takes fresh approach with fresh air