3 found dead in Kiel include 10-year-old boy
KIEL, Wis. (AP) - Police say the three people found dead in a home in eastern Wisconsin include a 10-year-old boy.
Authorities have not released the circumstances surrounding the deaths in Kiel. But, they have identified those found dead. They include 69-year-old Jack Schigur, 50-year-old Julie Wood and 10-year-old Mason Lesczykowski.
Their bodies were found Sunday night after police received an emergency call to the house. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is working the case.
