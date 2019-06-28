3 arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Albert Pena, Scott Morford Jr. and Connor Koxlien

Albert Pena, Scott Morford Jr. and Connor Koxlien

SUMNER, Wis. (WKBT) - Following a traffic stop in the Town of Sumner in Trempealeau County, law enforcement arrested three individuals on drug charges.

A Deputy of the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle Thursday, June 27, at 10:57 a.m. The deputy noticed suspicious behavior by the three individuals in the vehicle and ordered K-9 Luke to conduct a free air sniff. K-9 Luke alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was done of the vehicle and occupants.

Law enforcement found approximately 22 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Connor J. Koxlien, 24, of Strum, Scott Leroy Morford Jr., 26, of Whitehall and Albert Pena, 35, of Trempealeau were arrested on drug charges.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.