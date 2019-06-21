2 Wisconsin brothers charged in shooting death of boy, 5
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Two Kenosha brothers have been charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy who picked up a loaded handgun.
Javonn and Jovonn Cannon, both 24, were charged Thursday in the death of Dakari Weldon.
Javonn Cannon allegedly told authorities he left the pistol on a bed and went to smoke marijuana in another room Monday. He returned to see Dakari playing with the gun. He told Dakari to give it back, and tried to take the gun away when it discharged.
The Kenosha News reports his attorney says Javonn didn't know the gun was loaded.
Javonn is charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and drug possession.
His brother Jovonn is charged with leaving a loaded firearm near a child. After the shooting, the brothers rushed Dakari to a hospital, left him there, and drove away.
