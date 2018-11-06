2 officers attacked at Faribault prison
FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) - State corrections officials say two officers have been injured in an assault at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.
The Department of Corrections says the two officers were injured Sunday night, taken to a hospital, treated and released.
The inmate was placed in restrictive housing at the Faribault prison .which houses 2,000 men. Officials did not immediately provide details of the attack.
