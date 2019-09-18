2 arrested on child pornography charges
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force (CRCIPTF) assisted in the arrests of two men facing charges of possession of child pornography.
On September 17, the CRCIPTF assisted the La Crosse Police Department with the arrest of Adam Junghans, 25, for possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.
The task force also assisted the West Salem Police Department in the arrest of Jay Buisman, 23, on September 17, for three counts of possession of child pornography.
The CRCIPTF members from the Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, Shelby and West Salem Police Departments, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, the La Crosse Office of the FBI and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Digital Forensics Unit.
