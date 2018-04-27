2 arrested in Vernon County for drug possession
TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis, (WKBT) - Two people were arrested for drug possession in the Town of Franklin early Monday morning.
A Vernon County deputy pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 14 and County road T around 3:00 a.m. on April 23rd. The driver of the vehicle, Donald L. DeWitt, of Milan, Il. ran but was later apprehended in a field by the K-9 unit.
Thew two other occupants of the vehicle were Sarah M. Lannen of Moline, Il. and Beverly L. Kalagian of Rock Island, Il.
Officers found 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Lannen faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. DeWitt is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia, as well as charges for felony bail jumping, and resisting and obstructing.
Kalagian was later released without charges.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Viroqua Police Department.
Latest News
- Viterbo University and Western Technical College form engineering partnership
- Man arrested for allegedly firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- Burn Ban in effect for Town of Bergen and Village of Stoddard
- 17-year-old dies in southwestern Wisconsin cliff fall
- U.S. Senate hopeful visits La Crosse during campaign through all 72 counties
- Deadline nearing for Wisconsin farmers to apply to grow hemp
- La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. recognized for downtown area developments
- Aptiv's ‘Game On!' event raises money for local residents living with disabilities
- Final days of La Crosse's Tent City are being remembered with an art exhibit
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 27, 2018