2 arrested in Vernon County for drug possession

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis, (WKBT) - Two people were arrested for drug possession in the Town of Franklin early Monday morning.

A Vernon County deputy pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 14 and County road T around 3:00 a.m. on April 23rd. The driver of the vehicle, Donald L. DeWitt, of Milan, Il. ran but was later apprehended in a field by the K-9 unit.

Thew two other occupants of the vehicle were Sarah M. Lannen of Moline, Il. and Beverly L. Kalagian of Rock Island, Il.

Officers found 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Lannen faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. DeWitt is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia, as well as charges for felony bail jumping, and resisting and obstructing.

Kalagian was later released without charges.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Viroqua Police Department.