2 arrested following high-speed chase in Monroe County

Christine Harbert

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Two South Dakota residents are under arrest following a high-speed chase in Monroe County Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:45 p.m. August 7, the Tomah Police Department located the vehicle on I-90 after it sped away from the Wisconsin State Patrol. Monroe County Sheriff deputies then attempted to pull the vehicle over near mile marker 28. Law enforcement used spike strips to stop the vehicle after it reached speeds over 100 mph.

The driver, Christine A. Harbert, 26, of South Dakota received several citations and is charged with fleeing/eluding an Officer. The passenger, Joe D. Thomas, 30, of South Dakota, who had a felony warrant from South Dakota, was arrested for obstructing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

