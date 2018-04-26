2 arrested after 2-state chase; Iowa trooper hurt in crash

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a police chase that began in suburban Omaha and wound south through southwest Iowa ended with a crash and the arrests of two people.

Bellevue police investigating a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday night say a man in a vehicle fired at officers early Wednesday and then fled into Iowa. None of the officers was hit.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says an Iowa trooper intending to join the chase crashed his cruiser near Hamburg and was flown to an Omaha hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Ludwig identified him as Trooper Dillon Malone.

The vehicle being pursued also crashed and two occupants were arrested, but Ludwig says it's unclear whether the crash occurred in southwest Iowa or northwest Missouri. The pair's names haven't been released.