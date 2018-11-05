10-year-old Wisconsin girl detained in infant's death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has been detained in the death of an infant in northwestern Wisconsin.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL'-chek) says the girl is in juvenile custody.
Kowalczyk said the sheriff's department got a call on Tuesday from a caretaker at a day care in the town of Wheaton. The caller said a 6-month-old male was bleeding from the head and was unresponsive.
The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Kowalczyk said the girl told police she hurt the infant.
The girl appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court on Monday. Cash bond was set at $50,000.
Wheaton is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of St. Paul.
