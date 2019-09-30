Crime

1 man dead after Milwaukee home invasion

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 07:37 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:37 AM CDT

​​​​​​​ MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man died after he entered another man's home and a shootout ensued.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Milwaukee's north side. Police say they suspect the 18-year-old was trying to rob the other man's house.

The deceased's name has not been released. The home's resident was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars