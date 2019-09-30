1 man dead after Milwaukee home invasion
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man died after he entered another man's home and a shootout ensued.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Milwaukee's north side. Police say they suspect the 18-year-old was trying to rob the other man's house.
The deceased's name has not been released. The home's resident was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse police investigating possible shots fired incident
- Man transported to hospital after crashing into Nelson Flag & Display
- Tri-State Ambulance: Requests during Oktoberfest went up 39% from 2018
- 2019 Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade
- Accident causing delays on Highway 53 in Onalaska
- Hundreds got hearty start to Oktoberfest's final day at Parade Marshal Breakfast
- New Kartenspiele tradition could be in the cards for Oktoberfest
- Fashion for a Cure fights childhood cancer with style
- Dachshund Dash & Viener Vogue celebrates German heritage of area dogs
- Maple Leaf Walk Run kicks off Saturday's Oktoberfest activities