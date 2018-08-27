Crawford County 911 lines down due to cut fiber line
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - The Crawford County Communication Center said 911 is down due to a cut fiber optic line.
According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, in an emergency call the Sheriff's office at 608-326-8414 or the Prairie du Chien Police Department at 608-326-2421.
