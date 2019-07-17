Crash on Hwy. 61 in Winona Co. sends at least two to hospital

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WKBT) - A two car crash in Winona Co. Wednesday afternoon sends at least two people to the hospital.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 61 near County Road 3 in Richmond Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was stopped on County Rd. 3 and attempted to cross the southbound lanes to go northbound on Hwy. 61. The driver of a Hyundai Sonata struck the Chevy in the southbound lanes causing the Sonata to end up on its side.

Two passengers in the Sonata, Alyssa and Carter Thompson, were taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the two people injured were wearing their seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

