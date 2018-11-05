County officials discuss Marijuana referendum ahead of advisory referendum

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse County Sheriff and District Attorney are hosting a question and answer session this evening ahead of tomorrow's election.

The pair are giving their opinion on the marijuana referendum on the ballot in La Crosse County.

The advisory referendum asks whether the state of Wisconsin should legalize use of marijuana.

La Crosse County's District Attorney says the discussion is good because of the large impact to the community.

"The question is how much money do we put into enforcing that and keeping it illegal when many people are using it and most people aren't seeing it as a really big problem that we should see a lot of money on," said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.

The question and answer session is happening now at the La Crosse County Administrative Center in downtown La Crosse.



