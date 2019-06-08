County Health Rankings Report shows gaps in healthcare in surrounding counties

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A recent County Health Rankings report shows gaps in health care between urban areas and rural counties in Wisconsin. La Crosse County is ranked 6 among the state's 72 counties in terms of healthy lifestyles That includes lower tobacco and alcohol use and access to health care

However, surrounding counties ranked between 19 and 59. The discussion hopes to find solutions to close that health care gap between La Crosse and it's surrounding counties.

"Some of those areas rely on telemedicine," said State Senator Jennifer Shilling. "We need to make sure we've got access to broadband but I think one of the biggest issues that we can do right now to help fix this is to accept Medicaid expansion here in the state of Wisconsin."

Wisconsin is one of 14 states that has not taken Medicaid expansion.



