Country Boom looks back on 2nd concert

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - Country Boom organizers are looking back on the 2nd year of the festival.

About 20 to 25 thousand people were in attendance for the three-day festival which wrapped up Saturday.

Crews were still at Maple Grove Venues Tuesday continuing the clean up.

The 2nd year of the event left a mark on fans, and performers.

"Kip Moore has over a million followers on his Facebook page and he posted a picture from our event on his own social media, because he was just thrilled with the atmosphere, the energy," said Jon Holthaus, Country Boom founder.

Plans are already underway for Country Boom to return next year.



